Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 11:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) urdu poetess Safiya Shamim was remembered on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

Born on March 27, 1920, in Maleehabad she was niece of Josh Maleehabadi, who was her maternal uncle. Poetry was in her genes.

Before partition, she passed most of her life in Lucknow and settled in Rawalpindi after creation of Pakistan.

Safiya Shamim wrote Nazms, Ghazals and Rubaii. Her works have been published in the reputed journals of Pakistan, where she moved with her husband after partition.

Girya-e-Tabassum, Aahang-e-Shamim and Nawaa-e-Hijaaz are the collections of her poetry.

Safiya Shamim died on September 20, 2008 in Rawalpindi.

