US Consul General appreciates creative skills of GCWUF students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A delegate of the US Embassy led by Ms. Kristin Hawkins, U.S. Consul General in Lahore, visited Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Tuesday.

The members of the delegate included Public Engagement Officer Ms. Monica Brinn, and English Program Regional Manager Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli welcomed the guests to the university.

The U.S. Consul General had a detailed meeting with the Vice Chancellor about academic activities and various university programs related to skill development and entrepreneurship, women empowerment, community services, and social outreach.

The delegate visited the University Health Unit, the Art Gallery in the Department of Art & Design, the Unit of Textile and Clothing in the Department of Home Economics, and the e-Rozgar Skill Development Centre.

The Consul General appreciated the creative, technical, and artistic skills of the students of the university.

The delegate had an interactive session with the core team of the university including the Registrar, Treasurer, Controller of Examinations, Director of Planning & Development, Additional Director of Press Media & Publication, all Faculty Coordinators, teachers, and students of the university.

The Consul General enthusiastically interacted with the students especially and listened to their experiences of personal growth, their contribution to social development, and their plans regarding future professions.

She appreciated the entrepreneurial activities of the students and advised them to seek mentorship from American instructors through online platforms such Massive Online Open Courses (MOOC) as well as Regional English Language Office (RELO) through the official website and social media pages of the U.S. Consulate General Lahore.

She said that these platforms provide free of cost mentorship to Pakistani students even after completion of their degrees. The students informed the Consulate General about establishing the first AI Coaching academy where they train learners on the use of AI in blogging and video editing.

Another group of students shared their experience of running a successful language proficiency course where she tutors more than a hundred learners of language development.

Public Engagement Officer Monica Brinn appreciated the excellent communication skills and confidence of the students that enabled them to interact with the delegate boldly and explicitly.

University Registrar Asif A Malik informed the guests about the social outreach programs run by various departments, particularly that of the Community Teaching Practices run by the Department of education.

Dr. Nousheen Syed, Coordinator Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences shared success stories of university students in establishing their businesses under the business Incubation Centre. Prof. Dr. Saima Akram told the guests about her association with a US organization named Women of Mathematics under whose umbrella she has initiated a plan of activities engaging 300 participants from various schools and colleges across the city.

Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sameen, Director of International Linkages lauded the Consul General for visiting the university and inculcating confidence among all university stakeholders to look forward to a collaborative future working relationship with the US Embassy.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli briefed the delegate on the training of six hundred university students on self-examination of the breast to counter impeding breast cancer among Pakistani women. They are the torchbearers in society now to help women diagnose this disease at an early stage and save countless lives, she said.

The visit of the US Consul General is an initiation of prospects of broad-level opportunities for students and staff of the university in terms of women empowerment and engagement in the socio-economic growth of the country.

It will open up vistas of multiple student and faculty exchange programs, career opportunities, and entrepreneurial ventures.