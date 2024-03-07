US Consul General Lahore visits DG Khan, Commissioner gives briefing

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) US Consul General Lahore, Ms Kristin K Hawkins, along with her team visited Dera Ghazi Khan.

The delegation included Political and Economics Chief Lahore Mr. Nickolas Katsakis, Mathew Wilson and Political Specialist Lahore Sadaf Saad.

Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir informed about the geographical situation and challenges of DG Khan division.

RPO DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hasan Khan briefed them about law and order.

Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak, DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin, Additional Commissioner Coordination Karim Bakhsh, Political Assistant Koh-e- Suleman Muhammad Asad Chandia, ADCR Mian Rizwan Nazir and officers from other departments were present. Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that DG Khan was a very challenging division due to being a tri-border area.

The division borders with Afghanistan and Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

More than 53 percent of the area consists of mountains and rivers. DG Khan division has a unique identity due to tribal force BMP and Baloch levy.

He said that there was need to work in education, health, livestock and other sectors in DG Khan division.

Work must be done on Vocational Training Institute and Industrial estate for regional development and employment.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that there was fear of flood from hill torrents and river flood in DG Khan division every year.

Comprehensive planning was needed to save the vast area from the damages of flood. Commissioner DG Khan said that they were making better utilisation of available resources to provide facilities to masses and solving problems.

APP/hus-sak