Open Menu

US Consul General Lahore Visits DG Khan, Commissioner Gives Briefing

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

US Consul General Lahore visits DG Khan, Commissioner gives briefing

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) US Consul General Lahore, Ms Kristin K Hawkins, along with her team visited Dera Ghazi Khan.

The delegation included Political and Economics Chief Lahore Mr. Nickolas Katsakis, Mathew Wilson and Political Specialist Lahore Sadaf Saad.

Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir informed about the geographical situation and challenges of DG Khan division.

RPO DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hasan Khan briefed them about law and order.

Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak, DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin, Additional Commissioner Coordination Karim Bakhsh, Political Assistant Koh-e- Suleman Muhammad Asad Chandia, ADCR Mian Rizwan Nazir and officers from other departments were present. Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that DG Khan was a very challenging division due to being a tri-border area.

The division borders with Afghanistan and Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

More than 53 percent of the area consists of mountains and rivers. DG Khan division has a unique identity due to tribal force BMP and Baloch levy.

He said that there was need to work in education, health, livestock and other sectors in DG Khan division.

Work must be done on Vocational Training Institute and Industrial estate for regional development and employment.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that there was fear of flood from hill torrents and river flood in DG Khan division every year.

Comprehensive planning was needed to save the vast area from the damages of flood. Commissioner DG Khan said that they were making better utilisation of available resources to provide facilities to masses and solving problems.

APP/hus-sak

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Flood Law And Order Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir Hasan Khan From Employment

Recent Stories

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

39 minutes ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

2 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

14 hours ago
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

14 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

14 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

14 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

14 hours ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

14 hours ago
 PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan