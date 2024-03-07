US Consul General Lahore Visits DG Khan, Commissioner Gives Briefing
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) US Consul General Lahore, Ms Kristin K Hawkins, along with her team visited Dera Ghazi Khan.
The delegation included Political and Economics Chief Lahore Mr. Nickolas Katsakis, Mathew Wilson and Political Specialist Lahore Sadaf Saad.
Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir informed about the geographical situation and challenges of DG Khan division.
RPO DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hasan Khan briefed them about law and order.
Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak, DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin, Additional Commissioner Coordination Karim Bakhsh, Political Assistant Koh-e- Suleman Muhammad Asad Chandia, ADCR Mian Rizwan Nazir and officers from other departments were present. Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that DG Khan was a very challenging division due to being a tri-border area.
The division borders with Afghanistan and Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.
More than 53 percent of the area consists of mountains and rivers. DG Khan division has a unique identity due to tribal force BMP and Baloch levy.
He said that there was need to work in education, health, livestock and other sectors in DG Khan division.
Work must be done on Vocational Training Institute and Industrial estate for regional development and employment.
Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that there was fear of flood from hill torrents and river flood in DG Khan division every year.
Comprehensive planning was needed to save the vast area from the damages of flood. Commissioner DG Khan said that they were making better utilisation of available resources to provide facilities to masses and solving problems.
APP/hus-sak
Recent Stories
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, arrests 85 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 273 drugs in eight operations5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four motorcycles5 minutes ago
-
BJP Indian govt pushing false narrative on normalcy in IIOJK to mislead world15 minutes ago
-
District administration Matiari decides to provide maximum relief to public during Ramazan15 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: 11 apprehended35 minutes ago
-
Complete shutdown being observed in IIOJK amid Modi’s visit35 minutes ago
-
Excise staff sets up mobile van at Trail 3 for vehicle services45 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab drive: MWMC lifts 2400 tons waste45 minutes ago
-
Teaching children essential life skills crucial for overall development: expert55 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers booked:1 hour ago
-
SSP assures security to transgender community1 hour ago