US Navy Ship Arrives Pakistan To Conduct Sea Exercise With Pak Navy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) US Navy Ship USS INDIANAPOLIS, Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) here on Thursday visited Karachi Port and conducted a sea drill with the Pakistan Navy.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), upon arrival at Karachi, US Navy Ship was received by senior officials of Pakistan Navy.
During the stay at Karachi, activities included professional interaction with PN officials and Ship's crew in the form of table top discussions on contemporary issues besides planning and coordination meeting for conduct of joint sea exercise. At sea Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR with embarked helicopter carried out sea exercise with visiting US Navy ship to enhance interoperability between both navies.
The sea exercise was aimed to strengthen mutual professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other experience.
Pakistan Navy, in line with government policy, has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas. In this regard Pakistan Navy’s Regional Maritime Security Patrol and participation in Coalition Maritime Forces operations since 2004 is a manifestation of PN resolve for safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public notice for bye-poll on vacant NA, PK seats to be issued on Mar 151 minute ago
-
Nine dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
Call for action against smuggled drugs, unregistered surgical tools1 minute ago
-
Minister holds introductory meeting with Excise Secretary, DG1 minute ago
-
Shariah Board Pakistan sets minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya at Rs 300 for Ramazan1 minute ago
-
Legal Commission on Blasphemy to mark 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat' tomorrow1 minute ago
-
Provincial govt still didn't allocate funds to local governments: Mayor Mardan2 minutes ago
-
6,679 power pilferers nabbed in 188 days11 minutes ago
-
PPP's Saifullah Dharejo, Aslam Abro elected as Senators from Sindh11 minutes ago
-
District administration continues crackdown against price hike11 minutes ago
-
Gillani regains senate’s seat from Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
PSCA seminar raises awareness on 'Crime stopper' service11 minutes ago