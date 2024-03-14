Open Menu

US Navy Ship Arrives Pakistan To Conduct Sea Exercise With Pak Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

US Navy ship arrives Pakistan to conduct sea exercise with Pak Navy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) US Navy Ship USS INDIANAPOLIS, Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) here on Thursday visited Karachi Port and conducted a sea drill with the Pakistan Navy.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), upon arrival at Karachi, US Navy Ship was received by senior officials of Pakistan Navy.

During the stay at Karachi, activities included professional interaction with PN officials and Ship's crew in the form of table top discussions on contemporary issues besides planning and coordination meeting for conduct of joint sea exercise. At sea Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR with embarked helicopter carried out sea exercise with visiting US Navy ship to enhance interoperability between both navies.

The sea exercise was aimed to strengthen mutual professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other experience.

Pakistan Navy, in line with government policy, has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas. In this regard Pakistan Navy’s Regional Maritime Security Patrol and participation in Coalition Maritime Forces operations since 2004 is a manifestation of PN resolve for safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Navy ISPR Indianapolis Alamgir From Government Top Karachi Port

Recent Stories

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

37 minutes ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

2 hours ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

2 hours ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

2 hours ago
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

2 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

3 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

3 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan