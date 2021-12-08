US officials call on Livestock Minister

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Potafi Wednesday called on Economic Officer of the US Consulate in Karachi Allen Wolgham and Economic Specialist of the US Consulate Karachi Mehreen Kashif Ghias at a hotel here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Potafi Wednesday called on Economic Officer of the US Consulate in Karachi Allen Wolgham and Economic Specialist of the US Consulate Karachi Mehreen Kashif Ghias at a hotel here.

Secretary Livestock Sindh Dr. Nazir Hussain Kalhoro was also present, said a statement.

They discussed the matters related to bring improvement in Livestock and Fisheries sectors.