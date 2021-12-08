UrduPoint.com

US Officials Call On Livestock Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:13 PM

US officials call on Livestock Minister

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Potafi Wednesday called on Economic Officer of the US Consulate in Karachi Allen Wolgham and Economic Specialist of the US Consulate Karachi Mehreen Kashif Ghias at a hotel here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Potafi Wednesday called on Economic Officer of the US Consulate in Karachi Allen Wolgham and Economic Specialist of the US Consulate Karachi Mehreen Kashif Ghias at a hotel here.

Secretary Livestock Sindh Dr. Nazir Hussain Kalhoro was also present, said a statement.

They discussed the matters related to bring improvement in Livestock and Fisheries sectors.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hotel Bari

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beijing participates in discussion ..

UAE Embassy in Beijing participates in discussion on gender equality, women’s ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Ass ..

UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Association sign cooperation agre ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

54 minutes ago
 PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

1 hour ago
 Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending ..

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.