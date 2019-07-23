UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US VP Requests Pakistan To Release Professor Junaid Hafeez

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:14 AM

US VP requests Pakistan to release Professor Junaid Hafeez

“In Pakistan, Professor Junaid Hafeez remains in solitary confinement on unsubstantiated charges of blasphemy,” Pence said.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) The US has requested the Pakistani government to release Professor Junaid Hafeez arrested on blasphemy charges.

US Vice President Mike Pence made the request while addressing a session on freedom of religion in Washington.

“In Pakistan, Professor Junaid Hafeez remains in solitary confinement on unsubstantiated charges of blasphemy,” Pence said.

He assured the prisoners that the American people stand with them.

“Today, the United States of America calls upon the governments of Eritrea, Mauritania, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia to respect the rights of conscience of these men, and let these men go,” he said in his address.

He also asked Saudi authorities to free Raif Badawi, a blogger jailed for 10 years in 2014 for allegedly insulting religious sentiments. “And in Saudi Arabia, blogger Raif Badawi is still in prison for the alleged crime of criticising islam through electronic means,” the US vice president added.

He went on to criticise Myanmar, China, Iran and Venezuela for their alleged human rights violations.

“We’re also standing up for the persecuted Rohingya people in Burma,” he said, and added, “We cannot ignore the rise of militant Buddhism against Muslim and Christian minorities that’s taken place.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran China Washington Burma Blasphemy Saudi Eritrea Myanmar United States Saudi Arabia Mauritania Venezuela Muslim Christian Government

Recent Stories

This is how Trump appreciated Pakistani people whi ..

10 minutes ago

ADNOC sales to Chinese companies in 2018 reach US$ ..

11 minutes ago

Singapore makes its biggest ever illegal ivory sei ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Sets Up New Border Control Complex in North ..

7 minutes ago

United Kingdom's Withdrawal From European Union

7 minutes ago

China's BAIC takes 5% stake in Daimler: German car ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.