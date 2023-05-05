UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar's Petition Referred To Larger Bench

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Usman Buzdar's petition referred to larger bench

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday referred a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar against non-provision of details of cases, registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab against him, to a larger bench for hearing.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by the former chief minister Punjab.

Usman Buzdar, along with his counsel, appeared before the court during the proceedings. The counsel advanced arguments on summoning of a person and the Anti-Corruption rules.

However, a law officer requested the court to withdraw its stay over Usman Buzdar's arrest.

But, the court did not agree to the request and extended the stay over Buzdar's arrest till May 8.

The court further referred the petition to a larger bench.The court held that identical matters were being heard by the larger bench; therefore, it would be appropriate that the petition should also be fixed before that bench.

Usman Buzdar had approached the court with a request to direct the ACE authorities to provide details of all cases, registered against him. He also expressed apprehension of his arrest in undisclosed cases.

