UVAS Achieved Milestone Of IVF Calf

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 05:38 PM

The Embryology Lab, Department of Theriogenology of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore achieved a significant milestone in livestock breeding research through the

birth of first Holstein Friesian (HF) calf by using In Vitro Embryo production (IVEP) at the Training & Research Demonstration Farm (TRDF) Ravi Campus Pattoki.

This success is the culmination of meticulous research and collaboration across departments.

Chairman Department of Theriogenology & Embryology Dr Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan congratulated the Embryology team under the guidance of Prof Dr Amjad Riaz, faculty members Dr Ali Husnain, Dr Talha Ashraf and Dr Muhammad Yaseen, postgraduate students Dr Melaad and Muhammad Abdullah, researchers, technicians

and staff involved in this groundbreaking project at the department and TRDF.

He said this achievement made possible only due to support from the University under the leadership of Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that this achievement underscored the commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation in livestock breeding and it also demonstrated the efficacy of advanced reproductive technologies in enhancing genetic progress and productivity in cattle population.

Dr Nasim Ahmad mentioned optimism that with government support for such projects, Pakistan could rival with the world's largest embryo producers in production, enabling it to compete effectively in the international market.

