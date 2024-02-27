UVAS Achieved Milestone Of IVF Calf
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 05:38 PM
The Embryology Lab, Department of Theriogenology of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore achieved a significant milestone in livestock breeding research through the
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Embryology Lab, Department of Theriogenology of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore achieved a significant milestone in livestock breeding research through the
birth of first Holstein Friesian (HF) calf by using In Vitro Embryo production (IVEP) at the Training & Research Demonstration Farm (TRDF) Ravi Campus Pattoki.
This success is the culmination of meticulous research and collaboration across departments.
Chairman Department of Theriogenology & Embryology Dr Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan congratulated the Embryology team under the guidance of Prof Dr Amjad Riaz, faculty members Dr Ali Husnain, Dr Talha Ashraf and Dr Muhammad Yaseen, postgraduate students Dr Melaad and Muhammad Abdullah, researchers, technicians
and staff involved in this groundbreaking project at the department and TRDF.
He said this achievement made possible only due to support from the University under the leadership of Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.
Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that this achievement underscored the commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation in livestock breeding and it also demonstrated the efficacy of advanced reproductive technologies in enhancing genetic progress and productivity in cattle population.
Dr Nasim Ahmad mentioned optimism that with government support for such projects, Pakistan could rival with the world's largest embryo producers in production, enabling it to compete effectively in the international market.
Recent Stories
IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation
Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors
Power suspension on various KP feeders notified
Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts
APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards plight of Kashmiri detainees in j ..
Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful power transfer exemplify its demo ..
Huawei unveils Cloud, AI innovations at MWC 2024
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation9 minutes ago
-
CM taking measures to tackle unemployment crisis12 minutes ago
-
IIUI, FOSPAH organize seminar on women's property rights, protection13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Job Center enrolls 300,000 job seekers, 60,000 employers13 minutes ago
-
Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session14 minutes ago
-
Speakers seek state, society role in keeping young generation from drug addiction22 minutes ago
-
DC inspects bidding process of vegetables & fruits22 minutes ago
-
Royal Saudi Land Forces training with Pakistan Army concludes at Multan23 minutes ago
-
Driving License branch established in Bahria Town Phase 823 minutes ago
-
ECP merges SIC reserve seats petitions, defers hearing until Wednesday23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors30 minutes ago
-
Sumera Baloch wins Deputy Mayor election in Mirpurkhas33 minutes ago