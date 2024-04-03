Uzbek Envoy Calls On Governor Punjab
Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Arif Usmanov called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of education and trade during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday
Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan in Punjab, Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra and Trade Counsellor, Bakrom Yusupov were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said Pakistan's friendly relations with Uzbekistan are getting stronger with each passing day and will be further strengthened in the near future.
He said both countries need to revive and strengthen their centuries-old trade, spiritual, cultural and historical ties.
He said tourism is a priority sector for both countries, adding that it has great economic potential.
The Governor Punjab said people associated with the media industry of both countries can work together on joint projects to highlight the common cultural heritage.
He said trade has increased manifold in recent years. He said, "I am confident that the PTA (Preferential Trade Agreement) and the UPTTA (Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement) will enhance our bilateral trade and economic relations.
Baligh-ur-Rehman said there is need to further promote mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in other important sectors including education and trade.
He said there is a great scope of investment in agriculture, information technology, energy and mining sectors in Pakistan.
The Governor Punjab said special facilities are being given to foreign investors through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Pakistan.
He said that there should be maximum exchange of student delegations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan so that they can benefit from each other in the field of education and research.
The Governor also assured support for starting scholarships for Uzbek students in Pakistani universities. He further said that stability in the region is in the interest of all countries, for which all, including neighboring countries, need to work together.
Ambassador of Uzbekistan Obek Arif Usmanov said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have excellent and cordial relations. He said Uzbekistan wants to further strengthen its bilateral relations between the two countries in trade, culture and other fields.
