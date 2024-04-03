Open Menu

Uzbek Envoy Calls On Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 09:42 PM

Uzbek envoy calls on Governor Punjab

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Arif Usmanov called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of education and trade during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Arif Usmanov called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of education and trade during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan in Punjab, Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra and Trade Counsellor, Bakrom Yusupov were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said Pakistan's friendly relations with Uzbekistan are getting stronger with each passing day and will be further strengthened in the near future.

He said both countries need to revive and strengthen their centuries-old trade, spiritual, cultural and historical ties.

He said tourism is a priority sector for both countries, adding that it has great economic potential.

The Governor Punjab said people associated with the media industry of both countries can work together on joint projects to highlight the common cultural heritage.

He said trade has increased manifold in recent years. He said, "I am confident that the PTA (Preferential Trade Agreement) and the UPTTA (Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement) will enhance our bilateral trade and economic relations.

"

Baligh-ur-Rehman said there is need to further promote mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in other important sectors including education and trade.

He said there is a great scope of investment in agriculture, information technology, energy and mining sectors in Pakistan.

The Governor Punjab said special facilities are being given to foreign investors through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Pakistan.

He said that there should be maximum exchange of student delegations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan so that they can benefit from each other in the field of education and research.

The Governor also assured support for starting scholarships for Uzbek students in Pakistani universities. He further said that stability in the region is in the interest of all countries, for which all, including neighboring countries, need to work together.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Obek Arif Usmanov said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have excellent and cordial relations. He said Uzbekistan wants to further strengthen its bilateral relations between the two countries in trade, culture and other fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Governor Exchange Education Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Agriculture Student Uzbekistan Media All From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to P ..

Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to PM on Climate Change

2 minutes ago
 Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launc ..

Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launched today

2 minutes ago
 Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq

Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest offender under parents’ protection ..

Police arrest offender under parents’ protection law

2 minutes ago
 Muqam assumes additional charge of Ministry of Kas ..

Muqam assumes additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltista ..

2 minutes ago
 Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffoca ..

Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffocation

9 minutes ago
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till to ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case against Rana Sanaullah

IHC adjourns case against Rana Sanaullah

7 minutes ago
 Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI foun ..

Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI founder

7 minutes ago
 Mirwaiz calls for unity against implementation of ..

Mirwaiz calls for unity against implementation of sectarian agenda in IIOJK

7 minutes ago
 Local Islamic scholar and cleric arrested in conne ..

Local Islamic scholar and cleric arrested in connection with Mirpur KFC attack c ..

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's Religious Affairs enhances guidance ..

Saudi Arabia's Religious Affairs enhances guidance through Electronic Screens at ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan