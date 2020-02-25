Uzbekistan celebrates 537th birth anniversary of emperor Babur

Mughal Cultural Forum Tuesday celebrated the 537th birthday of great statesman, poet and writer Zahir ud-Din Muhammad Babur - Founder and first Emperor of the Mughal dynasty in the Indian subcontinent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Mughal Cultural Forum Tuesday celebrated the 537th birthday of great statesman, poet and writer Zahir ud-Din Muhammad Babur - Founder and first Emperor of the Mughal dynasty in the Indian subcontinent.

The event was attended by heads and responsible persons of the literary critics, scholars, writers and poets and media persons, said a press release.

Uzbek Ambassador to Furkat Akhmed Sidikov said Babur was a national hero of Uzbekistan and every year Uzbek people and government celebrate his birth anniversary in the month of February.

He said a number of Pakistani tourists and traders who visit Uzbekistan is increasing steadily. Last year alone some 6,000 Pakistani tourists visited Uzbekistan and "we hope to see this number grow in coming days".

He said Uzbekistan has a huge number of religious sites and holy relics. 7-8th century Caliph Uthman's Mushaf and Katta Langar Qur'an are one of the oldest and unique manuscripts of Qur'an in the world.

In Tashkent, you can visit the religious center of Hazrat Imam Complex, which keeps one of the most valuable relics of islam the Quran of Caliph Osman. Samarkand is the famous Shahi Zinda necropolis, where the cousin of the prophet Muhammad Qutham Ibn Abbas is buried and the mausoleum of Khoja Doniyar is located.

There are seven graves of the great Sufis of the Nakshbandiya order, one of the most influential Sufi movements in Uzbekistan, he said.

Speakers at the event noted that Babur's life path, his patriotism, creativity and ideas are important in educating the younger generation.

Speakers presented interesting and historical information about Babur-name.

Speakers inform that Babur's dominions were now secure from Kandahar to the borders of Bengal, with a southern limit marked by the Rajput desert and the forts of Ranthambhor, Gwalior, and Chanderi. Within that great area, however, there was no settled administration, only a congeries of quarreling chiefs. An empire had been gained but still had to be pacified and organized. It was thus a precarious heritage that Babur passed on to his son Humayun.

In 1530, when Humayun became deathly ill, Babur is said to have offered his life to God in exchange for Humayun's, walking seven times around the bed to complete the vow. Humayun recovered and Babur's health declined, and Babur died the same year.