SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A van carrying cylinders caught fire on Jindu Sai, Daska Road, Sialkot here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 took timely action and brought the fire under control.

The driver sustained minor burns, and was shifted to hospital after providing the first aid.