Veena Malik files defamation suit against ex-husband

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Actress Veena Malik has filed a Rs 1 billion defamation suit against her ex-husband Asad Khattak in a sessions court here.

Malik filed the suit under Defamation Ordinance 2002, stating that she took khula from Asad Khattak in 2017 and the court had given the custody of the children to her.

She submitted that Asad Khattak levelled false allegations against her on social media, which damaged her reputation. She pleaded with the court to issue a decree in her favour and order Khattak to pay Rs 1 billion.