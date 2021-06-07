UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Versatile Singer Naeem Bubloo Dies

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:47 PM

Versatile singer Naeem Bubloo dies

Prolific singer of radio, TV and stage, Naeem-Ul-Hassan Bubloo, who died of liver complications, was laid to rest at Nishtar graveyard on late Sunday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Prolific singer of radio, tv and stage, Naeem-Ul-Hassan Bubloo, who died of liver complications, was laid to rest at Nishtar graveyard on late Sunday night . He was over 60.

He was hospitalized in Shaukat Khanum, Lahore for about one year where he was being treated for liver cancer.

His funeral prayers were offered at Ayesha Mosque at Justice Hameed colony which was attended by a large number of family members, friends, fans and colleagues.

Born in Multan, the accomplished artist studied at Govt Muslim High school and later on did his bachelors from Govt Emerson College.

By profession, he was a banker and was leading a retired life. His singing career spanned over four decades.

He was survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter who is also a banker.

Renowned musician Ustad Sagheer Ahmed said that Naeem was a student of great composer Ustad Kareem Bux who taught him pros and cons of music.

Bubloo had a command over all types of singing including ghazals,classical, pop and folk music, he said and added that " Kitney khab sjay hongey, kitney phool khiley honey , jab tum meray sheher ki galion sy guzray ge ney' shot him to fame.

He sang songs in urdu, Punjabi and Saraiki Ustad Sagheer said and added that Naeem had a number of fans at home and abroad.

Former DG Radio Pakistan, Khursheed Malik said that Multan had lost a sweet singer of national level with Naeem's death.

He said that the singer had sung several songs for Radio Pakistan and ptv.

Bubloo was among those artists who got the National Anthem recorded, he informed.

He was the identity of Multan, Mr Malik concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Music Student Died Wife Sunday Cancer Mosque Muslim Family TV All From Government PTV

Recent Stories

AJK President concerned over fresh build up of occ ..

11 minutes ago

PDM disintegrated after separation of PPP, ANP; sa ..

11 minutes ago

Global Journalism Community Urges Pakistan to Drop ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Minister deplores politicking over train acc ..

14 minutes ago

PTI leader accuses SIDA for depriving small farmer ..

14 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council releases 300 tutorial on Saran ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.