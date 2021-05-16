Virus takes 76 lives, infects 2,379 more people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases on Sunday recorded 68,819 with 2,379 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,288 virus patients recovered and 76 died. 67 were under treatment in the hospital, 29 of them were ventilators and nine out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes. Most of the deaths were occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There were 4,376 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities.

The national Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 7.82 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 56 percent, Multan 73 percent, Bahawalpur 46 percent and Peshawar 39 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 62 percent, Peshawar 45 percent, Swabi 45 percent and Multan 59 percent.

Around 576 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 30,402 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,743 in Sindh, 12,862 in Punjab, 3,446 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,190 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 500 in Balochistan, 283 in GB, and 378 in AJK.

Around 788,768 people were recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 877,130 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid patients so far, including AJK 18,231, Balochistan 23,831, GB 5,418, ICT 79,123, KP 126,787, Punjab 325,662 and Sindh 298,078.

About 19,543 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,794 were perished in Sindh among one of them died in hospital on Saturday. 9,367 in Punjab had died with 45 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 36 of them in the hospital and nine out of hospital. 3,766 in KP where 23 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 731 in ICT among four of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 264 in Balochistan among two of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 107 in GB and 514 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus on Saturday.

A total of 12,444,042 corona tests were conducted so far, while 639 hospitals were equipped with Covid facilities. Some 4,803 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.