LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has appreciated the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for demonstrating its skills and expertise yet again for filling Tarbela Reservoir upto its maximum conservation level this year too.

According to WAPDA spokesman here Sunday, IRSA Chairman Sher Zaman Khan acknowledged the performance of Tarbela Dam Project authorities in a letter written to WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain.

The letter stated:" I am compelled to acknowledge the outstanding performance as well as remarkable acumen, Tarbela Dam Authorities demonstrated in filling of the Tarbela Reservoir to its maximum conservation level during the ongoing Kharif Season 2019. The IRSA was kept on board during the season especially on planning and better analysis of forecasting ensuring timely filling of the Dam without passing flood downstream.

" The letter narrated: "Although WAPDA's abilities are time tested, yet, in the multi-faceted and challenging situation of operationalization of Power Houses and filling of the reservoir, the skill was once again proven without doubt." The spokesman mentioned that Tarbela Dam was considered to be an iconic project for the contribution it had made towards development of Pakistan since 1974 by releasing the stored water for agriculture, mitigating floods and providing low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid. At the time of construction, he added, Tarbela Reservoir had a live water storage capacity of 9.62 million acre feet (MAF), however, it has reduced to 6.049 MAF because of the natural phenomenon of sedimentation. The installed capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station now stands at 4888 megawatt (MW) with completion of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, he concluded.