WASA Disconnects 123 Connections Of Defaulters
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 123 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs five million in a day.
These views were expressed by Deputy Managing Director Engineering and Chairman Recovery Committee Jawad Kaleemullah while presiding over meeting here on Thursday.
He directed officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters.
He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.
The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.
Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish directed recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of April.
