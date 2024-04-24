Open Menu

WASA Disconnects 144 Connections Of Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 06:46 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams have disconnected 144 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs five million in three days.

This was stated in a meeting held under supervision of Deputy Director Recovery Muhammad Arshad to review the performance of recovery section.

He directed officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters.

He ordered to detect illegal connections and  improve the performance further regarding recovery.

The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.

Deputy Director ordered recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of April.

APP/sak

