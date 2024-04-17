Open Menu

WASA Disconnects 267 Connections Over Default

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM

WASA disconnects 267 connections over default

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have disconnected 267 commercial and domestic connections over default during the ongoing crackdown against defaulter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have disconnected 267 commercial and domestic connections over default during the ongoing crackdown against defaulters.

In line with special directives of the Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, the recovery department has launched a special crackdown against defaulters.

The team recovered default amount of over Rs seven million while disconnected 276 commercial and domestic connections over default.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of the recovery teams here on Wednesday, Deputy Director recovery Muhammad Arshad directed teams to bring more improvement in performance and ensure maximum recovery during the ongoing month.

Related Topics

Water Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Million

Recent Stories

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

26 seconds ago
 KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

28 seconds ago
 SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

29 seconds ago
 Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

31 seconds ago
 3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

32 seconds ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

11 minutes ago
Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

5 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

5 minutes ago
 T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Bab ..

T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam

5 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act ..

Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022

5 minutes ago
 Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

12 minutes ago
 Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: ..

Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan