WASA disconnects 267 connections over default

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have disconnected 267 commercial and domestic connections over default during the ongoing crackdown against defaulters.

In line with special directives of the Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, the recovery department has launched a special crackdown against defaulters.

The team recovered default amount of over Rs seven million while disconnected 276 commercial and domestic connections over default.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of the recovery teams here on Wednesday, Deputy Director recovery Muhammad Arshad directed teams to bring more improvement in performance and ensure maximum recovery during the ongoing month.