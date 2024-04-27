WASA Disconnects 378 Connections Of Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 378 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 7 million in two days.
These views were expressed by Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam while presiding over meeting here on Saturday.
He directed the officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters.
He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.
The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.
He directed the recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of April.
