Open Menu

WASA Disconnects 378 Connections Of Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

WASA disconnects 378 connections of defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 378 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 7 million in two days.

These views were expressed by Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam while presiding over meeting here on Saturday.

He directed the officials to speed up disconnection drive and effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters.

He ordered to detect illegal connections and  improve the performance further regarding recovery.

The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.

He directed the recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of April.

Related Topics

Water Circle April All Million

Recent Stories

US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit res ..

US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy

14 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to sc ..

Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province

24 minutes ago
 Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nat ..

Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 ..

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons

2 hours ago
 SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

2 hours ago
 PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

4 hours ago
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

4 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan