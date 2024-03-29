WASA launches crackdown against illegal housing colonies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a crackdown on illegal housing colonies to detach water supply and sewerage facilities there.

In a statement on Friday, Deputy Director (PHS) WASA said that developers of 52 residential colonies had started their schemes in different parts of Faisalabad without approval from the agency. These developers also initiated water supply and sewerage facilities which was an illegal act and sheer violation of the law.

Therefore, the WASA has launched a crackdown against all illegal colonies to detach water supply and sewerage facilities until and unless these schemes were approved after completion of all codal requirements.

He said that initially 52 housing schemes were declared illegal in Faisalabad and the general public was requested to avoid from purchasing plots in such colonies, otherwise, they would have to face heavy financial loss.

Among these colonies included Gulberg Villas of Chak No.219-RB, Paradise Valley Phase-1 of Chak No.198-RB, Paradise Valley Phase-2 of Chak No.193-RB, Paradise Valley Phase-3 of Chak No.193-RB, Paradise Enclave of Chak No.199-RB, Orchard Home Zaman Block Extension of Chak No.239-RB, Nawab City of Chak No.5-JB, Haidar Valley of Chak No.223-RB, Sitara Supreme City of Chak No.119-JB, Sitara Villas of Chak No.198-RB, Model Town Housing Scheme of Chak No.263-RB, SMD Homes of Chak No.

121-JB, Gulberg Valley of Chak No.215-RB, Ahmad Valley of Chak No.67-JB, Al-Qasim Blossom View of Chak No.121-JB, Iqbal Block canal Park of Chak No.204-RB, Unique City of Chak No.223-RB, Bismillah Orchard of Chak No.61-GB, Model City (Royal Vollas) of Chak No.214-Rb, Dins Valley of Chak No.233-RB, MH Villas of chak No.225-RB, Bilal Garden of Chak No.196-RB, Madina Paradise of Chak No.235-RB, SMD City of Chak No.202-RB, Palm City of Chak No.239-RB, Smart City of Chak No.198-RB, Zamzama Avenue of Chak No.215-RB, Dins Paradise VIP Block of Chak No.233-RB, Bismillah Garden of Chak No.209-RB, Model City of Chak No.256-GB, Babar Sultan Valley of Chak No.258-RB, Madina Garden of Chak No.239-GB, Executive City of Chak No.215-RB, Prime Valley of Chak No.225-RB, The Faisalabad Lawyers Cooperative Housing Society of Chak No.198-RB, Kamal Avenue City of Chak No.230-RB, Prime City of Chak No.238-RB, Sundar Garden of Chak No.51-JB, Blossom City of Chak No.239-RB, Pine Park of Chak No.117-JB, Smart Block Sitara Diamond City of Chak No.226-RB, Naseem Garden of Chak No.71-GB, Park View Homes of Chak No.5-JB, Royal Gardens of Chak No.217-RB, Rafi Villas of Chak No.119-JB, al-Haram Housing Society of Chak No.66-JB, Prime City Extension of Chak No.238-RB, The Faisalabad Lawyers Cooperative Housing Society of Chak No.208-RB, Lyallpur Avenue of Chak No.227-RB, Azaan City of Chak No.239-GB and Madina Garden of Chak No.387-GB, he added.