Wassan Reviews Dewatering & Relief Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Wassan reviews dewatering & relief activities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Wednesday visited various areas of Khairpur district and reviewed dewatering and other relief activities.

He visited the areas include Faiz Gunj, Kumb, Kot Diji, Mirwah, Gambat, Ranipur and others localities.

Wassan also checked the heavy machinery sent by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh for rainwater drainage and other works in Khairpur.

