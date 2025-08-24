Open Menu

Water Flow In River Chenab Expected To Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The flow of water in River Chenab is expected to increase due to recent rains in its catchment areas.

On Sunday, 150,000 cusecs of water is flowing in the Chenab River at Marala, which may enter the limits of Chiniot district in a few hours and cause moderate flooding.

Therefore, the residents living on the banks of River Chenab in Chiniot should immediately evacuate and move to a safe place in cooperation with the administration.

