WFP delegation calls on Sindh Food Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :A delegation of the World food Programme (WFP) led by Deputy Country Director WFP Pakistan Rathi Pala krishnan called on the Sindh Minister for Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla here at DG ET & NC Office.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar was also present on the occasion.

In the meeting the most recent statistics on Food security and Nutrition in Pakistan and Sindh were discussed and Sindh government's commitments during Food System Summit 2021 and WFP's strategy in supporting those were also came under discussion.

The delegation thanked Sindh Food department for cooperating with the World Food Programme on Food Security and Nutrition in Sindh.