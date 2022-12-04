Wheat quota of three flour mills suspended over misappropriation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Food department has suspended wheat quota of three flour mills for not supply flour in the market as per the wheat quota of the government here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the district administration regarding strict monitoring of flour mills, the food department under the supervision of Deputy Director Food Asif Raza launched a crackdown against flour mills and visited different mills to check wheat quota and flour supply.

The officer identified different flour mills involved in misappropriation of government wheat quota by supply less flour in the market. The officer suspended wheat quota of three flour mills and also imposed fine of Rs 286,000 on Al-Huda flour mill and Rs 75,000 on Abdullah Flour mill.

Deputy Director Food issued show cause notice to Pakiza Flour mill for not supplying flour in the market as per the government wheat quota.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Raza said that provincial government providing wheat to flour mills for the purpose of ensuring flour to masses on controlled rates. He negated the news about shortage of flour in Multan division and added that an ample quantity of flour was available at all flour sale points. He said strict monitoring of flour was being made in the division and strict action was being taken over violations.