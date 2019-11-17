UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White Coat Ceremony For New MBBS Students At AMC On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

White coat ceremony for new MBBS students at AMC on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The management of Ameer-Uddin Medical College (AMC) is going to arrange a 'White Coats' ceremony on Monday, Nov 18 at the college in which fx-principals, MBBS students and their parents have been invited.

The faculty of the medical college will also present.

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar announced this, saying that the day would be memorable for students in their educational life as they would be entering in new era.

He said students would be wearing white coats with the commitment to serve the ailing humanity, knowing its importance as well.

He congratulated all 100 students of MBBS of AMC who would be wearing white coat on Monday and starting new career in the medical profession to join hospitals in future for their practical life.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation ind ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators to pick new cohort of in ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE Nat ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP: 44 successful gynaecological robotic surger ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.