White coat ceremony for new MBBS students at AMC on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The management of Ameer-Uddin Medical College (AMC) is going to arrange a 'White Coats' ceremony on Monday, Nov 18 at the college in which fx-principals, MBBS students and their parents have been invited.

The faculty of the medical college will also present.

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar announced this, saying that the day would be memorable for students in their educational life as they would be entering in new era.

He said students would be wearing white coats with the commitment to serve the ailing humanity, knowing its importance as well.

He congratulated all 100 students of MBBS of AMC who would be wearing white coat on Monday and starting new career in the medical profession to join hospitals in future for their practical life.