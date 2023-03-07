WHO hands over latest ambulance to BHU Kalash valley

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The latest and well-equipped ambulance which was recently donated by World Health Organization (WHO) was handed over to the only Basic Health Unit (BHU) Bomburit, Kalash Valley here.

A function was held at the BHU Bomburit, wherein Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali was the chief guest while District Police Officer Ikramullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Adnan Haider Maloki, Sub Divisional Police Officer Hasanullah, SHO Bomburit, District Health Officer Dr Fayaz Rumi, Dr Salim Saifullah, Dr Farman Nizar and Dr Willi Kalash and other guests were also present.

Mohammad Khalil Shaikh, the elected chairman of this valley, while welcoming the guests, highlighted the problems of this area.

On the occasion, Dr Wali Kalash, who belongs to the Kalash tribe and was the first doctor from this valley, said that there were many heart diseases here and he wanted to establish a diagnostic center here and send its report to Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar where Senior Cardiologist could treat heart patients free of charge.

Similarly, he said that by providing wheelchairs to disabled children, the smiles on the faces of children could be restored, adding that the local people and Muslim community contribute and collect funds for the welfare of Kalash people and provide it for the treatment of the poor and deserving people.

Bibi Shahra, a female social worker of Kalash tribe, welcomed the donation of WHO and said that it would benefit the people of this area in general and women in particular.

A large number of local Muslim and Kalash people including women folk attended the ceremony, while Dr Asad and other staff members of the World Health Organization (WHO) were present on the occasion.