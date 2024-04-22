WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Pakistan, Mr. Lou De Peng, held a meeting with the Minister Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, on Monday.

During the meeting, Mr. Lou De Peng engaged in bilateral discussions with the health minister on various issues.

Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director-General of Health Services, briefed both entities on the current health initiatives. In a significant gesture, the WHO representative presented two cold chain trucks to the health minister for the efficient distribution of vaccines, ensuring their effectiveness.

Additionally, Mr. Lou De Peng donated 1400 Android mobile phones and 840 Android tablets to facilitate data sharing among the frontline workers of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in the merged districts of the province.

Furthermore, in response to the recent floods, the WHO representative handed over medicines worth 3.6 million to the Minister Health to aid in emergency response efforts.

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah expressed gratitude for Mr. Lou De Peng's visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and thanked the WHO for its continuous support during challenging times.

He also appreciated the WHO's Pakhtunkhwa office for their consistent assistance and generous support to the Health Department.

During media interactions, the health minister acknowledged the technical leadership provided by the WHO in guiding the Ministry of Health. He emphasized the need for WHO's support in developing provincial outbreak response cell and requested technical assistance in various areas.

Mr. Lou De Peng expressed satisfaction over the meeting with the health minister and other officials. He reiterated the commitment to work together for the well-being of humanity. Urgent measures will be taken to address multiple diseases, with a particular focus on combating the challenges posed by seasonal floods, which often strain healthcare systems.

“This collaboration underscores the joint efforts of the WHO and the Government of Pakistan in ensuring public health and safety, especially during crises like floods and pandemics” he added.

Both parties remain dedicated to enhance healthcare infrastructure and response mechanisms to protect the population's health.

APP/vak