Open Menu

WHO Representative For Pakistan Meets Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM

WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister

The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Pakistan, Mr. Lou De Peng, held a meeting with the Minister Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Pakistan, Mr. Lou De Peng, held a meeting with the Minister Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, on Monday.

During the meeting, Mr. Lou De Peng engaged in bilateral discussions with the health minister on various issues.

Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director-General of Health Services, briefed both entities on the current health initiatives. In a significant gesture, the WHO representative presented two cold chain trucks to the health minister for the efficient distribution of vaccines, ensuring their effectiveness.

Additionally, Mr. Lou De Peng donated 1400 Android mobile phones and 840 Android tablets to facilitate data sharing among the frontline workers of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in the merged districts of the province.

Furthermore, in response to the recent floods, the WHO representative handed over medicines worth 3.6 million to the Minister Health to aid in emergency response efforts.

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah expressed gratitude for Mr. Lou De Peng's visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and thanked the WHO for its continuous support during challenging times.

He also appreciated the WHO's Pakhtunkhwa office for their consistent assistance and generous support to the Health Department.

During media interactions, the health minister acknowledged the technical leadership provided by the WHO in guiding the Ministry of Health. He emphasized the need for WHO's support in developing provincial outbreak response cell and requested technical assistance in various areas.

Mr. Lou De Peng expressed satisfaction over the meeting with the health minister and other officials. He reiterated the commitment to work together for the well-being of humanity. Urgent measures will be taken to address multiple diseases, with a particular focus on combating the challenges posed by seasonal floods, which often strain healthcare systems.

“This collaboration underscores the joint efforts of the WHO and the Government of Pakistan in ensuring public health and safety, especially during crises like floods and pandemics” he added.

Both parties remain dedicated to enhance healthcare infrastructure and response mechanisms to protect the population's health.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Visit Media Government Million

Recent Stories

UK Education delegation visits HEC

UK Education delegation visits HEC

12 minutes ago
 One arrested in injured condition after encounter ..

One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana

17 minutes ago
 NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran

NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran

13 minutes ago
 Open Kachari held in Larkana

Open Kachari held in Larkana

13 minutes ago
 Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowi ..

Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowing, production targets

13 minutes ago
 NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs

NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs

13 minutes ago
French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound

French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound

12 minutes ago
 Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Mald ..

Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote

13 minutes ago
 Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers

Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers

13 minutes ago
 Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident

Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident

13 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSC ..

CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA

12 minutes ago
 Chaos party coming to an end: Azma Bukhari

Chaos party coming to an end: Azma Bukhari

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan