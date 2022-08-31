WHO Warns of Malaria, Dengue Outbreaks in Pakistan After Floods

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of public health threats in Pakistan, as dengue and malaria are already spreading among over 33 million population affected by unprecedented floods in recent days.

"As districts in Pakistan continue to be affected by massive monsoon rainfall and unprecedented levels of flooding, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns of significant public health threats facing affected populations, including the risk of further spread of water- and vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever," the WHO said in a statement.

According to the organization, the floods have damaged around 888 health facilities across the country, of which 180 were completely destroyed, leaving millions of people without access to medical care and treatment.

"Ongoing disease outbreaks in Pakistan, including acute watery diarrhoea, dengue fever, malaria, polio, and COVID-19 are being further aggravated, particularly in camps and where water and sanitation facilities have been damaged.

Even before the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, Pakistan had reported 4531 measles cases, and 15 cases of wild poliovirus in 2022," the statement added.

According to the country's government, over 33 million people or one in seven Pakistanis have been affected by the floods. Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said on Monday that at least 1,061 people had died and more than 1,500 others had sustained injuries since the start of monsoon season on June 14. Floods have also destroyed 3,457 kilometers (2,148 miles) of roads, washed away 157 bridges, completely or partially destroyed almost 950,000 houses, and killed over 800,000 heads of livestock.

Last week, the Pakistani authorities declared a state of emergency and urged other countries and international organizations to provide assistance to the population.