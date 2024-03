Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

(@FahadShabbir)

The funeral prayer of wife of Awami National Party (ANP) chief, Asfandyar Wali Khan and mother of ANP provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan was offered at Wali Bagh, Charsadda on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The funeral prayer of wife of Awami National Party (ANP) chief, Asfandyar Wali Khan and mother of ANP provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan was offered at Wali Bagh, Charsadda on Monday.

The funeral prayer was attended by ANP General Secretary, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, former KP Chief Minister, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, central spokesman ANP Zahid Khan, Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, Senator Arbab Umar Farooq, senior ANP leader, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Lawangin Wali Khan, central and provincial leaders of ANP and large number of people from different walks of life.

The deceased was later buried near the grave of Abdul Wali Khan in Wali Bagh.