Wildlife-SeizureWildlife Dept Seizes Various Cloth Items Featuring Wild Species In Galliyat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The wildlife department seizes various cloth items, featuring different wild species including fox and some exotic varieties like the fishing cat and leopard cat during the operation carried out in Galliyat.

According to a press statement, the Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer at Ayubia National Park Eithesham led a successful operation alongside the Deputy Ranger and field staff, resulting in the raid of a shop in Galliyat.

The confiscated items comprised twenty-three brown fox fur strips, one black fox fur strip, and one white fox fur strip, totalling 25 fox fur scarf strips, the statement claims.

Additionally, two fishing cat skins, five caps made from carnivore skin, specifically leopard skin, and two small ladies' handbags crafted from leopard skin were also among the confiscated items.

The perpetrator faced significant fines as a consequence of their actions.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the recently acquired items at the shop originated from Karachi.

All confiscated items will undergo the requisite codal formalities and will be subsequently transferred to the Peshawar Zoo Museum for display.

This process will be carried out in accordance with a duly issued office order, ensuring adherence to established procedures.

