Wishes From World Leaders, Dignitaries Pour In For PM Imran Khan's Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:33 PM

Wishes from world leaders, dignitaries pour in for PM Imran Khan's recovery

The 'get well soon' messages from the world leaders and dignitaries continue to pour in for Prime Minister Imran Khan, wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The 'get well soon' messages from the world leaders and dignitaries continue to pour in for Prime Minister Imran Khan, wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The rulers, heads of State and government, chiefs of world bodies and diplomats in their separate messages conveyed their best wishes for the health of Prime Minister Khan, who was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and presently in quarantine.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz wished Prime Minister Imran Khan an early recovery from COVID-19.

Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa in a tweet said "Our thoughts and prayers are with him during this time of difficulty".

Amir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani prayed for the recovery of Prime Minister Khan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his Twitter "best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19".

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wished "well and speedy recovery" to PM Khan.

Afghanistan's Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah also tweeted wishes and prayers.

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said "I pray to Almighty Allah for your speedy recovery".

President World Economic Forum Borge Brende wishing PM Khan a full recovery said "Let's fight pandemic together".

The diplomats in Pakistan also expressed their good wishes for the health of PM Imran Khan. Those who posted messages on their twitter accounts included Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Chinese ambassador Nong Rong, the embassy of United States, Australian High Commission Dr Geoffrey Shaw, United Kingdom's High Commissioner Christian Turner, Somalian ambassador Khadija Al-Makhzoumi, Iranian envoy Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm, Norway's ambassador Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen, Turkish envoy Mustafa Yardakul, The embassy of France, Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim, German ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, European Union's ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, Switzerland's ambassador Benedict de Cerjat and embassy of Belgium in Islamabad.

