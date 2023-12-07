Open Menu

Woman Among Three Die As Datsun Fell Into Ravine In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 09:27 PM

At least three people including a woman were killed and another person got injured when a Datsun fell into ravine here in Sub-division Darazinda on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) At least three people including a woman were killed and another person got injured when a Datsun fell into ravine here in Sub-division Darazinda on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the Datsun fell into ravine after got hit by a truck in Sarobai inclined area of Darazinda.

As a result, three people including a woman were died on the spot while another got injured.

The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to Type-D hospital Darazinda. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Fareed, Muhammad Imran and a woman while the injured was identified as Muhammad Mubeen. The Datsun driver remained safe during the incident.

