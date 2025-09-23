Open Menu

Women Among Three Held With 4kg Ice As Dera Police Foil Major Smuggling Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Dera police have foiled a major drug smuggling bid in the limits of Mughal Kot police station, arresting three suspects including two women and recovering 4,035 grams of Ice drug.

On the directives of District Police Officer Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, a police team led by SDPO Syed Marjan Khan, SHO Taib Deen Khan, and Check Post Incharge Ali Akbar intercepted a silver-colored car bearing number (97/MLC), coming from Zhob, during snap checking.

The driver, identified as Abdullah son of Muhammad Aslam, resident of Takwara, Zhob, was traveling with two women. A lady constable’s search led to the recovery of four packets of Ice, weighing 4,035 grams, from Laiba Bibi wife of Yousaf and Muskan daughter of Wakeel Khan, residents of Charsadda.

The police registered a case, arrested the suspects, and seized the vehicle used for smuggling.

