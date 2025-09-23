'Police Driving Training School' Dera awards certificates to first batch

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A certificate distribution ceremony was held to mark the completion of the first batch of training at the Police Driving Training school Dera.

The event was organized at the Command and Control Centre, Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, wherein District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, participated as the chief guest and awarded certificates to male and female trainees who successfully completed the course.

The process of issuing driving licenses was also initiated on this occasion.

Congratulating the trainees, DPO Sahibzada said that the police were taking all possible steps to provide facilities to the public.

He added that the establishment of the Police Driving Training School is a significant facility for the residents of Dera Ismail Khan, which will not only benefit the local community but also help ensure compliance with traffic rules.

APP/akt