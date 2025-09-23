Rana Mashhood extends National day greetings to Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has extended warm congratulations to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of their National Day, celebrated on September 23.

He stated that Saudi Arabia’s National Day is a symbol of unity, progress, and national pride, and it also reflects the deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Rana Mashhood said that the day celebrates Saudi Arabia’s historic achievements and modern transformation. He praised the Kingdom for establishing itself as a modern state with global influence, under wise and visionary leadership.

He emphasized that Saudi leadership has played a pivotal role in ensuring peace, stability, and development across the region. Their foresight and wisdom, he said, have guided the Kingdom toward rapid progress.

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s economic growth, technological advancements, and global outreach, he observed that the Kingdom continues to inspire the world through its balanced approach of modernity and tradition.

The Chairman noted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a special relationship rooted in mutual respect, trust, and cooperation, which has grown stronger with every passing decade.

He said the youth of Pakistan deeply admire Saudi Arabia’s development journey and look forward to greater opportunities for educational, scientific, and cultural collaboration with their Saudi counterparts.

Rana Mashhood also stressed the spiritual significance of Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, which remain the spiritual heart of the Muslim world.

He affirmed that Saudi Arabia’s leadership continues to serve as a beacon of unity, faith, and heritage for the entire Islamic world.

Praising the Kingdom’s ability to maintain traditions while embracing modernization, he called Saudi Arabia a remarkable and inspiring model for other nations.

He said the National Day is not only a celebration of past achievements but also a promise of a brighter future for the Kingdom and its people.

On behalf of the youth of Pakistan, Rana Mashhood extended heartfelt prayers and best wishes for Saudi Arabia’s prosperity and continued success.

He concluded by stressing that cooperation between Pakistani and Saudi youth will open a new chapter of shared growth, opportunities, and stronger ties.