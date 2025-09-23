Open Menu

Rana Mashhood Extends National Day Greetings To Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Rana Mashhood extends National day greetings to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has extended warm congratulations to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of their National Day, celebrated on September 23.

He stated that Saudi Arabia’s National Day is a symbol of unity, progress, and national pride, and it also reflects the deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Rana Mashhood said that the day celebrates Saudi Arabia’s historic achievements and modern transformation. He praised the Kingdom for establishing itself as a modern state with global influence, under wise and visionary leadership.

He emphasized that Saudi leadership has played a pivotal role in ensuring peace, stability, and development across the region. Their foresight and wisdom, he said, have guided the Kingdom toward rapid progress.

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s economic growth, technological advancements, and global outreach, he observed that the Kingdom continues to inspire the world through its balanced approach of modernity and tradition.

The Chairman noted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a special relationship rooted in mutual respect, trust, and cooperation, which has grown stronger with every passing decade.

He said the youth of Pakistan deeply admire Saudi Arabia’s development journey and look forward to greater opportunities for educational, scientific, and cultural collaboration with their Saudi counterparts.

Rana Mashhood also stressed the spiritual significance of Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, which remain the spiritual heart of the Muslim world.

He affirmed that Saudi Arabia’s leadership continues to serve as a beacon of unity, faith, and heritage for the entire Islamic world.

Praising the Kingdom’s ability to maintain traditions while embracing modernization, he called Saudi Arabia a remarkable and inspiring model for other nations.

He said the National Day is not only a celebration of past achievements but also a promise of a brighter future for the Kingdom and its people.

On behalf of the youth of Pakistan, Rana Mashhood extended heartfelt prayers and best wishes for Saudi Arabia’s prosperity and continued success.

He concluded by stressing that cooperation between Pakistani and Saudi youth will open a new chapter of shared growth, opportunities, and stronger ties.

Recent Stories

Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

17 minutes ago
 ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

17 minutes ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

17 minutes ago
 Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

34 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council holds third meeting

UAE Media Council holds third meeting

47 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million int ..

ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1

1 hour ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Com ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Comoros in New York

2 hours ago
 Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situati ..

Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situation

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Ba ..

Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Bank Financing

2 hours ago
 Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince ..

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan