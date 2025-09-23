Rana Mashhood Extends National Day Greetings To Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has extended warm congratulations to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of their National Day, celebrated on September 23.
He stated that Saudi Arabia’s National Day is a symbol of unity, progress, and national pride, and it also reflects the deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Rana Mashhood said that the day celebrates Saudi Arabia’s historic achievements and modern transformation. He praised the Kingdom for establishing itself as a modern state with global influence, under wise and visionary leadership.
He emphasized that Saudi leadership has played a pivotal role in ensuring peace, stability, and development across the region. Their foresight and wisdom, he said, have guided the Kingdom toward rapid progress.
Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s economic growth, technological advancements, and global outreach, he observed that the Kingdom continues to inspire the world through its balanced approach of modernity and tradition.
The Chairman noted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a special relationship rooted in mutual respect, trust, and cooperation, which has grown stronger with every passing decade.
He said the youth of Pakistan deeply admire Saudi Arabia’s development journey and look forward to greater opportunities for educational, scientific, and cultural collaboration with their Saudi counterparts.
Rana Mashhood also stressed the spiritual significance of Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, which remain the spiritual heart of the Muslim world.
He affirmed that Saudi Arabia’s leadership continues to serve as a beacon of unity, faith, and heritage for the entire Islamic world.
Praising the Kingdom’s ability to maintain traditions while embracing modernization, he called Saudi Arabia a remarkable and inspiring model for other nations.
He said the National Day is not only a celebration of past achievements but also a promise of a brighter future for the Kingdom and its people.
On behalf of the youth of Pakistan, Rana Mashhood extended heartfelt prayers and best wishes for Saudi Arabia’s prosperity and continued success.
He concluded by stressing that cooperation between Pakistani and Saudi youth will open a new chapter of shared growth, opportunities, and stronger ties.
Recent Stories
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..
Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women
UAE Media Council holds third meeting
ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Comoros in New York
Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situation
Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Bank Financing
Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York
UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Mashhood extends National day greetings to Saudi Arabia2 minutes ago
-
Man, wife murdered in firing incident2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Saudi leadership & People on Kingdom’s National Day12 minutes ago
-
Major expansion planned at Port Qasim to boost cement, clinker exports: Junaid Anwar12 minutes ago
-
581 feeders restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division22 minutes ago
-
21st death anniversary of renowned Urdu Poet Tabish Dehlvi observed42 minutes ago
-
KWRA urges international action against sexual violence in IIOJK42 minutes ago
-
Aerial firing banned in Gujrat42 minutes ago
-
Dengue larvae found during Hassan Abdal inspection; legal action initiated1 hour ago
-
NIPA delegation visit ICP1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker mourns tragic demise of Senior Journalist Mazhar Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Two fake police officials held2 hours ago