Abbottabad DC Vows Tough Measures Against Illegal Activities, Strengthens Security Agenda
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram, chaired a meeting of the District Coordination Committee at his office and discussed wide-ranging issues including the implementation of the National and Provincial Action Plans, curbing narcotics and crime, strict enforcement of the PECA Act to counter hate speech, and taking action against the misuse of loudspeakers.
Discussions also emphasized consultation with religious scholars, organizing patriotic programs in educational institutions, preventing the spread of illegal weapons, drugs, and smuggling, and launching measures against illegal petrol pumps, settlements, and professional beggars.
Furthermore, madrassa reforms, repatriation of foreigners, enforcement of traffic laws, and monitoring of warehouses were also reviewed in detail.
The session was attended by officers from the district administration, Pakistan Army, police, law enforcement agencies, and all line departments
