Pakistan, UN Strengthen Collaboration On Climate Change Initiatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan, UN strengthen collaboration on climate change initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, met with United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, to discuss ongoing and future climate change initiatives in the country.

During the meeting, Yahya highlighted that 24 UN agencies are currently active in Pakistan, focusing on supporting development, resilience, and climate action.

“The United Nations remains committed to working closely with Pakistan to advance environmental sustainability and resilience,” he said.

The discussions focused on large-scale UN programs in Pakistan, covering their scope, implementation strategies, and potential impact.

Both parties explored ways to enhance cooperation in climate adaptation, mitigation, and sustainable development, aiming for tangible benefits for communities most vulnerable to climate change.

Dr. Malik appreciated the UN’s ongoing support, emphasizing the government’s determination to strengthen collaborative frameworks.

“We are committed to ensuring that our joint efforts translate into meaningful outcomes for those most affected by climate challenges,” he said.

