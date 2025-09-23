Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Saudi leadership & People on Kingdom’s National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, members of the royal family, and the people of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day.

In a statement issued on Monday, Naqvi conveyed his warm greetings and goodwill to the Saudi leadership, the Saudi ambassador in Pakistan, and the people of the Kingdom, acknowledging the deep-rooted historical and spiritual ties shared between the two brotherly nations.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has achieved remarkable milestones of progress,” Naqvi said, emphasizing that the Kingdom’s achievements are a source of pride and encouragement for Pakistan.

Highlighting the significance of bilateral cooperation, the interior minister pointed to the Pakistan–Saudi defense cooperation agreement as a major step that has given “a new dimension to our historic relations.”

He further noted that joint efforts in defense, economic, and cultural fields have elevated the partnership between the two nations to new heights.

Naqvi lauded the Saudi royal family for its services to islam and Muslims worldwide, describing Pakistan–Saudi relations as “a sacred heritage of two brothers, deeply rooted in our hearts.” He said the bonds of sacrifice, loyalty, and sincerity between the two countries have enabled their friendship to withstand every challenge.

“The spiritual and cultural connection between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia transcends geography,” he remarked, adding that Saudi Arabia has consistently demonstrated selfless friendship toward Pakistan, whether during natural disasters or global challenges.

The minister expressed hope that the deep and long-standing ties between the two nations would remain strong for generations to come. “The Pakistani nation sincerely prays for Saudi Arabia’s security, stability, and prosperity,” Naqvi concluded.

The congratulatory message reflects the enduring solidarity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as they continue to strengthen cooperation in multiple fields and uphold their shared commitment to the Islamic world.