Man, Wife Murdered In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Man, wife murdered in firing incident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Some unidentified persons on Tuesday killed a man and his wife by opening indiscriminate firing on Attock road in Tehsil, Fateh Jang.

The police sources said a man namely Rizwan 28 years and wife identified as Biwi, 27 years old died on the spot in the incident.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.

The police registered a case and lunched further investigation.

APP/nsi/378

