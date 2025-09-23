Man, Wife Murdered In Firing Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Some unidentified persons on Tuesday killed a man and his wife by opening indiscriminate firing on Attock road in Tehsil, Fateh Jang.
The police sources said a man namely Rizwan 28 years and wife identified as Biwi, 27 years old died on the spot in the incident.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.
The police registered a case and lunched further investigation.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..
Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women
UAE Media Council holds third meeting
ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Comoros in New York
Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situation
Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Bank Financing
Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York
UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Mashhood extends National day greetings to Saudi Arabia1 minute ago
-
Man, wife murdered in firing incident1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Saudi leadership & People on Kingdom’s National Day11 minutes ago
-
Major expansion planned at Port Qasim to boost cement, clinker exports: Junaid Anwar11 minutes ago
-
581 feeders restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division21 minutes ago
-
21st death anniversary of renowned Urdu Poet Tabish Dehlvi observed41 minutes ago
-
KWRA urges international action against sexual violence in IIOJK41 minutes ago
-
Aerial firing banned in Gujrat41 minutes ago
-
Dengue larvae found during Hassan Abdal inspection; legal action initiated1 hour ago
-
NIPA delegation visit ICP1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker mourns tragic demise of Senior Journalist Mazhar Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Two fake police officials held2 hours ago