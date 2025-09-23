Open Menu

Mansehra Police Launch Three-day Crackdown Against Violations, Hundreds Of Vehicles Penalized

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Mansehra police launch three-day crackdown against violations, hundreds of vehicles penalized

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Following the directives of DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur, a three-day special crackdown campaign was carried out under the supervision of SP Traffic Mansehra Shah Nawaz Khan.

The operation was jointly conducted by DSP Traffic Headquarters Arshad Khan, DSP Traffic Circle Balakot Khushal Khan, and In-charge Traffic Inspector Anas Khan along with traffic staff.

During the campaign, strict action was taken against multiple violations including tinted windows, underage driving, black papers, flasher police lights, fancy number plates, impounded vehicles, defective silencers, pressure horns, and illegal flasher lights. A total of 22 tinted windows were removed, 47 underage drivers were booked, and 315 black papers were taken off vehicles while 254 challan tickets were issued in this regard.

Several flasher police lights were confiscated, 86 fancy number plates were seized, 339 vehicles were impounded, 134 defective silencers were removed, and 48 pressure horns were also confiscated.

The traffic police appealed to the public not to allow underage children to drive motorcycles or cars, to avoid the use of fancy number plates, and to ensure only official plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department are used.

Citizens were further urged to refrain from installing illegal modifications on their vehicles, to act responsibly, and to strictly monitor their children to prevent them from using modified motorcycles or engaging in one-wheeling.

