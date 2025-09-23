- Home
- Pakistan
- Mansehra police launch three-day crackdown against violations, hundreds of vehicles penalized
Mansehra Police Launch Three-day Crackdown Against Violations, Hundreds Of Vehicles Penalized
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Following the directives of DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur, a three-day special crackdown campaign was carried out under the supervision of SP Traffic Mansehra Shah Nawaz Khan.
The operation was jointly conducted by DSP Traffic Headquarters Arshad Khan, DSP Traffic Circle Balakot Khushal Khan, and In-charge Traffic Inspector Anas Khan along with traffic staff.
During the campaign, strict action was taken against multiple violations including tinted windows, underage driving, black papers, flasher police lights, fancy number plates, impounded vehicles, defective silencers, pressure horns, and illegal flasher lights. A total of 22 tinted windows were removed, 47 underage drivers were booked, and 315 black papers were taken off vehicles while 254 challan tickets were issued in this regard.
Several flasher police lights were confiscated, 86 fancy number plates were seized, 339 vehicles were impounded, 134 defective silencers were removed, and 48 pressure horns were also confiscated.
The traffic police appealed to the public not to allow underage children to drive motorcycles or cars, to avoid the use of fancy number plates, and to ensure only official plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department are used.
Citizens were further urged to refrain from installing illegal modifications on their vehicles, to act responsibly, and to strictly monitor their children to prevent them from using modified motorcycles or engaging in one-wheeling.
Recent Stories
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..
Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women
UAE Media Council holds third meeting
ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Comoros in New York
Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situation
Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Bank Financing
Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mansehra police launch three-day crackdown against violations, hundreds of vehicles penalized2 minutes ago
-
PMML provides relief to 25,000 families, treats 217,000 patients in flood operation2 minutes ago
-
'Police Driving Training School' Dera awards certificates to first batch2 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad DC vows tough measures against illegal activities, strengthens security agenda2 minutes ago
-
Women among three held with 4kg Ice as Dera police foil major smuggling bid3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UN strengthen collaboration on climate change initiatives13 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons kill woman33 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood extends National day greetings to Saudi Arabia43 minutes ago
-
Man, wife murdered in firing incident43 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Saudi leadership & People on Kingdom’s National Day53 minutes ago
-
Major expansion planned at Port Qasim to boost cement, clinker exports: Junaid Anwar53 minutes ago
-
581 feeders restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division1 hour ago