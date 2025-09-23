Major Expansion Planned At Port Qasim To Boost Cement, Clinker Exports: Junaid Anwar
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced a series of major initiatives aimed at boosting cement and clinker exports by enhancing port infrastructure and operational capacity, with a particular focus on Port Qasim.
Chairing a meeting, he said a sub-committee representing all major ports, headed by the Port Qasim Authority, Rear Admiral Syed Moazzam Ilyas, has finalized key recommendations to accelerate export capabilities.
The minister underscored the urgent need to expedite the construction of two additional multi-purpose berths at Port Qasim, which will significantly increase the port’s capacity to handle export cargo more efficiently.
To support export logistics, plans are also underway to build an additional storage facility at Port Qasim with a capacity of 30,000 metric tons.
The project is expected to begin by the end of 2025 after completing necessary formalities, he added.
The minister further announced that permanent repair work on the existing storage infrastructure will be undertaken, with completion targeted within 4-5 months by December 2025 to ensure seamless export operations.
In a significant development, the Port Qasim Authority will collaborate with the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) for the potential use of the currently underutilized Sahiwal berth for clinker exports.
These measures form part of a broader government strategy to strengthen the maritime sector and enhance the export competitiveness, particularly in cement and clinker, contributing to economic growth and trade development, the minister stated.
