Unidentified Persons Kill Woman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The unidentified persons on Tuesday hit a married woman with a stick to death in a nearby Village, 111/7 R.
The police said the accused managed to escape from the crime scene successfully.
The body had been identified as Sidra, 20 years old, and she had been married 6 months ago.
The dead body had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities, they added.
The Saddar police registered a case and started investigation.
