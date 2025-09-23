Unidentified persons kill woman

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The unidentified persons on Tuesday hit a married woman with a stick to death in a nearby Village, 111/7 R.

The police said the accused managed to escape from the crime scene successfully.

The body had been identified as Sidra, 20 years old, and she had been married 6 months ago.

The dead body had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities, they added.

The Saddar police registered a case and started investigation.

APP/mjm/378