PMML Provides Relief To 25,000 Families, Treats 217,000 Patients In Flood Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has carried out a wide-reaching relief operation across flood-affected areas of South Punjab, distributing dry ration to 25,000 families and providing cooked meals to more than 300,000 individuals impacted by the disaster.

According to data released by PMML, the party also distributed essential household items including charpoys, mosquito nets, bedding, utensils, and water coolers to 5,000 families. In support of livestock owners, 50 tons of silage and fodder were supplied to sustain animals in flood-affected zones.

To address public health needs, PMML established 110 medical camps,including 48 permanent and 62 mobile units, which have so far treated 217,571 patients with free medication. Special facilities and care were arranged for women and children.

The party’s Women Wing also provided clothes, bedding, and other essentials to women, while children received 1,100 schoolbags, books, and shoes.

Reviewing the efforts, PMML South Punjab President Imran Liaqat Bhatti emphasized that relief materials were being distributed based on ongoing field surveys to ensure aid reached only genuine victims.

“Our next phase is rehabilitation, where we will begin rebuilding damaged homes. Our goal is to bring smiles back to the faces of these affected families,” he stated.

Bhatti further reiterated that PMML is committed to the “politics of service,” vowing that the party’s relief operations would continue until the full rehabilitation of all flood victims is achieved.

