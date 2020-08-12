Women parliamentarians to celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Women Parliamentarians on Wednesday pledged that the nation would mark Independence Day with traditional zeal to pay tribute to our forefathers for their struggle and sacrifices

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus, MNA Munaza Hassan talking to APP said that the nation would celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

She said special tribute would be paid to the national heroes and martyred on the day.

She said that August 14 is a special day which would be marked with national fervour.

Senator Najma Hameed said that the nation will pledge to redouble efforts for the progress and prosperity of the country.

She said celebrations should be dedicated to the martyred and national heroes.

Parliamentary Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Ghazala Saifi said that Pakistan is a blessing of Allah Almighty for the creation of which our forefathers gave unprecedented sacrifices.

She said that nation would mark Independence Day with renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true welfare state.