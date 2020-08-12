UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Parliamentarians To Celebrate Independence Day With Traditional Zeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:41 PM

Women parliamentarians to celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal

Women Parliamentarians on Wednesday pledged that the nation would mark Independence Day with traditional zeal to pay tribute to our forefathers for their struggle and sacrifices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentarians on Wednesday pledged that the nation would mark Independence Day with traditional zeal to pay tribute to our forefathers for their struggle and sacrifices.

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus, MNA Munaza Hassan talking to APP said that the nation would celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

She said special tribute would be paid to the national heroes and martyred on the day.

She said that August 14 is a special day which would be marked with national fervour.

Senator Najma Hameed said that the nation will pledge to redouble efforts for the progress and prosperity of the country.

She said celebrations should be dedicated to the martyred and national heroes.

Parliamentary Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Ghazala Saifi said that Pakistan is a blessing of Allah Almighty for the creation of which our forefathers gave unprecedented sacrifices.

She said that nation would mark Independence Day with renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true welfare state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Independence August Women

Recent Stories

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

46 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 72,630 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Natural Gas Produces 9% More US Power in 2020 Desp ..

25 seconds ago

Jashan-e-Azadi Sepaktakraw Championship from Augus ..

27 seconds ago

Turkey to Continue Seismic Drilling in Mediterrane ..

28 seconds ago

Germany Says Belarus Candidate's Video Shows Exten ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.