Work on Ring Road to start soon: Commissioner Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Wednesday said work on the mega Ring Road project would be initiated soon as its PC-1 had been approved while the feasibility report was at the final stage.

Addressing a press briefing here, he said the Ring Road would be a game changer project for Rawalpindi city. "We want to establish industrial zones, education city, health city, commercial areas and housing projects along the Ring Road to avoid congestion in the city areas." The Punjab government wanted to launch the project as soon as possible to boost business activities in the area and end traffic congestion problem on the city roads, he added.

The commissioner said the government had decided to launch many other development projects in the district. Underpasses would also be constructed at Amar Chowk, Katchery Chowk, Marrir and Liaquat Bagh, besides parking places at different spots, to mitigate traffic problems, he added.

The wholesale markets, currently located in the city area, would also be shifted outside of the city, he said.

To a question, he said, "The contract has been awarded to a firm for preparing design and feasibility report of the Nullah Leh Express project, which will start from the Soan Bridge instead of Ammar Chowk in Chaklala to facilitate maximum population.

" The project would change the fate of the people, particularly those living along the Nullah Leh, as they would be allowed to construct commercial buildings, he added.

He said the completion of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) was in final stages. The Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and for the purpose all available resources would be used, he added.

He said the Mother and Child Hospital, with 15 well-equipped operation theaters and other health facilities, would be made functional in June 2020.

To meet water shortage in the city, he said the land for Daducha Dam was being acquired. It would be constructed on upstream of the Soan River at Daducha village near Sihala on Kahuta Road. All the rain water from Murree and Kahuta hills would accumulated in its lake, he added.