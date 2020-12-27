Work on Swat Motorway Phase-II to begin soon: Mohib

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Sunday said that work on Phase-II of Swat Motorway upto Matta will begin soon.

He was addressing a public meeting at Nangolai, tehsil Kabal (Swat) wherein ANP affiliated political workers joined PTI, he said that the establishments of Agriculture University, Women University, Engineering University and Dental College have also been approved during the incumbent government and work on them would also begin shortly.

The provincial minister said that the joining of political workers into PTI is reflecting confidence in the performance of the provincial government.

He said that people have rejected the negative narrative and agenda of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and have extended support to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mohibullah Khan said that PTI has best programme for the resolution of the problems of people while opposition has nothing except hallow slogans. He said PTI has put the country on the track of progress and development and people are very much satisfied with the performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI.

On this occasion, Farhan Zada, Sudhan Zada, Rehan Zada, Zeeshan Zada, Akbar Bacha, Ahmad Khan, Irfan, Haji Karachi, Israr Alam, Omar Zada, Hassan Zada, Hussain Ali, Babar Khan, Shahid Rahim, Bahadar Ali, Sajid Zada, Bilal Jan, Fazal Karam and Arzomand also announced joining PTI along with their families and hundreds of their associates.