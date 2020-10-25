UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World White Cane Safety Day Observed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

World white cane safety day observed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, world white cane safety day here on Sunday was observed. In this Connection, a ceremony was organized by the Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind in the press club.

Speaking on the occasion, President Qasimabad business Forum, Haji Rehmatullah Saand said that Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind was only association which serving humanity particularly visually impaired people without any discrimination.

He said that office bearers of association were striving to serve deserving humanity by utilizing available resources.

The President Hyderabad Welfare Association of Blind, AD Peerzada said that observing world white cane safety day aimed to focus people and government's attention towards importance of white cane, problems faced by impaired persons,their rights and making their traveling safe and easier.

He said that visually impaired people are also an important segment of our society and play a vital role despite disability. He said that our institution provided education as well as vocational training to blind segment enabling them to earn livelihood.

At the end of the ceremony, Haji Rehmatullah Saand distributed white canes, blankets, reading/writing accessories and different gifts among the deserving people.

More Stories From Pakistan

