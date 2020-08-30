UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WPC Welcome Mobile Application To Empower Women Digitally

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

WPC welcome mobile application to empower women digitally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) welcomed a mobile application (app) (BAYTEE) launched by Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and National IT board which provided info regarding advocacy programs on women rights, laws and regulations.

According to WPC, the app also help women to search jobs/training opportunities and perform other civic services.

"The app "BAYTEE" would empower Pakistani women by using technology", an official said.

The app also provides guidance to inquire about schools and scholarships for women, find jobs and training opportunities nearby, seek health service in their area and get information about the nearest woman police station and hostels.

