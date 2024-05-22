WSSC Launches Fumigation Drive To Eliminate Dengue
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) has launched on a comprehensive fumigation campaign to combat the spread of dengue fever in Kohat, on Wednesday.
According to Official Sources, this proactive measure aims to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and protect the public from the threat of dengue fever.
The fumigation drive conducted under a meticulously planned schedule will cover Tirah Bazar, Main Bazar, Bannu Bazar and Miyankhel Bazar.
APP/azq/378
