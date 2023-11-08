WU pays rich tribute to national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Women University paid a rich tribute to the national poet of Pakistan, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, in a ceremony held connection with the day, here Wednesday.

The event was organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs, resonated with enthusiasm and reverence for the visionary poet.

The celebration was graced by the presence of notable figures, including Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Kalsoom Paracha, Registrar Dr Maimoona Khan, department’s chairpersons, and a good number of students.

The VC highlighted the pivotal role of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for creation of the sweet homeland.

"Iqbal's profound influence extends not only throughout the Islamic world but also offers guidance in addressing contemporary challenges," Dr Kulsoom maintained.

The VC urged the youth, particularly the female students, to embrace Iqbal's teachings and propagate Iqbal’s message effectively to coming generations as it would lead to prosperous future.

Students passionately commemorated the occasion by expressing their admiration for the poet of the East.

The event was further enriched by spirited speeches from students, inspiring an atmosphere of enthusiasm and dedication among the attendees. Dr. Asma Akbar who hosted the event also spoke and stated the commemoration of Iqbal Day at Women's University Multan stands as a testament to the enduring legacy and wisdom of Dr Allama Iqbal, resonating deeply with the spirit of unity, knowledge, and progress.