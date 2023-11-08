Open Menu

WU Pays Rich Tribute To National Poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

WU pays rich tribute to national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Women University paid a rich tribute to the national poet of Pakistan, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, in a ceremony held connection with the day, here Wednesday.

The event was organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs, resonated with enthusiasm and reverence for the visionary poet.

The celebration was graced by the presence of notable figures, including Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Kalsoom Paracha, Registrar Dr Maimoona Khan, department’s chairpersons, and a good number of students.

The VC highlighted the pivotal role of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for creation of the sweet homeland.

"Iqbal's profound influence extends not only throughout the Islamic world but also offers guidance in addressing contemporary challenges," Dr Kulsoom maintained.

The VC urged the youth, particularly the female students, to embrace Iqbal's teachings and propagate Iqbal’s message effectively to coming generations as it would lead to prosperous future.

Students passionately commemorated the occasion by expressing their admiration for the poet of the East.

The event was further enriched by spirited speeches from students, inspiring an atmosphere of enthusiasm and dedication among the attendees. Dr. Asma Akbar who hosted the event also spoke and stated the commemoration of Iqbal Day at Women's University Multan stands as a testament to the enduring legacy and wisdom of Dr Allama Iqbal, resonating deeply with the spirit of unity, knowledge, and progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Progress Lead Women Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Sm ..

Vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones

29 minutes ago
 Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

38 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

15 hours ago
SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

15 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

15 hours ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

15 hours ago
 Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

15 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

15 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan